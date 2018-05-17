I'm happy to announce, we now have a SQL style guide. Check it out!
If you have any suggestions, feel free to file a PR or issue in the docs repository.
Many thanks to all who participated in the St. Mocli conversation and @mreid for the review!
Index ¦ Archives ¦ Atom ¦ RSS
I'm happy to announce, we now have a SQL style guide. Check it out!
If you have any suggestions, feel free to file a PR or issue in the docs repository.
Many thanks to all who participated in the St. Mocli conversation and @mreid for the review!