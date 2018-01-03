Managing Someday-Maybe Projects with a CLI

I have a problem managing projects I'm interested in but don't have time for. For example, the CLI for generating slack alerts I posted about last year. Not really a priority, but helpful and not that complicated. I sat on that project for about a year before I could finally execute on it.

I want to be able to keep track of these projects for inspiration, but my TODO list get's overwhelming if I try to include all of these low-priority projects. Getting Things Done suggests keeping a "Someday-Maybe (SDMB)" folder that you review regularly. I tried this, but even the SDMB list gets unweildy so I dread reviewing it.

I think I have a handle on it now, though 1. I started a directory at ~/sdmb with markdown files for each SDMB project. This is nice for two reasons:

It doesn't clog up your task list with un-actionable tasks You can review a list of SDMB projects without reviewing all of the associated TODOs. The project list should be much shorter and I can usually tell what's interesting by reviewing the project names. I don't need to know the next action.

Here's a bash snippet to make this feel natural. It creates a new command sdmb that either lists all projects in the SDMB folder or opens a given SDMB project file (with auto-complete!).

I recommend reviewing the list of projects monthly. If any projects look interesting, review that project's notes and pull out a couple of TODOs.

Here's the snippet:

dir = " $HOME /somedaymaybe" _list_sdmb_projects () { ls -1 $dir | cut -f 1 -d '.' } sdmb () { if [ $# -eq 0 ] then # If no arguement provided, list available projects _list_sdmb_projects else # Edit given project local id = " $1 " local file = " $dir / $id .md" vim " $file " fi } # Bash auto-complete _sdmbComplete () { local cur = ${ COMP_WORDS [COMP_CWORD] } COMPREPLY =( $( compgen -W " $( _list_sdmb_projects ) " -- $cur ) ) } complete -F _sdmbComplete sdmb

1: Thanks to Tom's great post here for inspiration: