Managing Someday-Maybe Projects with a CLI

I have a problem managing projects I'm interested in but don't have time for. For example, the CLI for generating slack alerts I posted about last year. Not really a priority, but helpful and not that complicated. I sat on that project for about a year before I could finally execute on it.
I want to be able to keep track of these projects for inspiration, but my TODO list get's overwhelming if I try to include all of these low-priority projects. Getting Things Done suggests keeping a "Someday-Maybe (SDMB)" folder that you review regularly. I tried this, but even the SDMB list gets unweildy so I dread reviewing it.
I think I have a handle on it now, though 1.
I started a directory at
~/sdmb
with markdown files for each SDMB project.
This is nice for two reasons:
- It doesn't clog up your task list with un-actionable tasks
- You can review a list of SDMB projects without reviewing all of the associated TODOs. The project list should be much shorter and I can usually tell what's interesting by reviewing the project names. I don't need to know the next action.
Here's a bash snippet to make this feel natural.
It creates a new command
sdmb that either
lists all projects in the SDMB folder
or opens a given SDMB project file (with auto-complete!).
I recommend reviewing the list of projects monthly. If any projects look interesting, review that project's notes and pull out a couple of TODOs.
Here's the snippet:
dir="$HOME/somedaymaybe"
_list_sdmb_projects () {
ls -1 $dir | cut -f 1 -d '.'
}
sdmb () {
if [ $# -eq 0 ]
then
# If no arguement provided, list available projects
_list_sdmb_projects
else
# Edit given project
local id="$1"
local file="$dir/$id.md"
vim "$file"
fi
}
# Bash auto-complete
_sdmbComplete()
{
local cur=${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]}
COMPREPLY=( $(compgen -W "$(_list_sdmb_projects)" -- $cur ))
}
complete -F _sdmbComplete sdmb
1: Thanks to Tom's great post here for inspiration: