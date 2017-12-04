Submission Date vs Activity Date

My comments on Bug 1422892 started to get long, so I started untangling my thoughts here.
From the bug:
We experimented with using
activity_dateinstead of
submission_datewhen developing the
clients_dailyetl job. We should summarize our findings and decide on which of these measures we'd like to standardize against in the future.
Summary of the problem
activity_date is generally preferable to
submission_date
because it's closer to what we actually want to measure.
There's a delay between user activity and us receiving the data.
:chutten has some
great analysis[1]
on the empirical difference between submission and activity dates,
if you want to read more.
95% of pings are received within two days of the actual activity
[2],
but that means using
submission_date "smears" data between today and yesterday (mostly).
However,
submission_date is much easier to work with computationally.
When we partition by
submission_date,
most jobs only need to process one day of data at a time.
This makes it much easier to continuously update datasets and backfill missing data.
clients_daily is currently limited to 6 months of historical data
because the entire dataset needs to be regenerated every day.
This is inconvenient and causes real limitations when using the dataset [3].
The job takes between 90 and 120 minutes to run and currently finishes near 9:00 UTC.
Adding more data to this job will push that completion time back,
meaning the data will be unavailable for the first few working hours every day.
Eew.
Solutions
I see three possible options:
- Standardize to
submission_date
- Standardize to
activity_dateand try to mitigate the performance losses
- Allow both, but provide guidance for when to use each configuration
So far, the data engineering team has strongly recommended using
submission_date.
The difference between
submission_date and
activity_date
has become even smaller with our team's work on ping sender
[4].
Without a strong counter argument, I recommend continuing with
submission_date.
If we do have a strong reason to continue keying datasets by
activity_date,
I recommend only using
activity_date on "small" datasets.
These are datasets built over a sample of our data,
build over a rarer type of ping (e.g. not main pings),
or heavily aggregated (e.g. to country-day).
Someone should provide documentation on when
activity_date is [un]necessary
to be included in docs.tmo.
