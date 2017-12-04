Submission Date vs Activity Date

My comments on Bug 1422892 started to get long, so I started untangling my thoughts here.

From the bug:

We experimented with using activity_date instead of submission_date when developing the clients_daily etl job. We should summarize our findings and decide on which of these measures we'd like to standardize against in the future.

Summary of the problem

activity_date is generally preferable to submission_date because it's closer to what we actually want to measure. There's a delay between user activity and us receiving the data. :chutten has some great analysis[1] on the empirical difference between submission and activity dates, if you want to read more. 95% of pings are received within two days of the actual activity [2], but that means using submission_date "smears" data between today and yesterday (mostly).

However, submission_date is much easier to work with computationally. When we partition by submission_date , most jobs only need to process one day of data at a time. This makes it much easier to continuously update datasets and backfill missing data.

clients_daily is currently limited to 6 months of historical data because the entire dataset needs to be regenerated every day. This is inconvenient and causes real limitations when using the dataset [3]. The job takes between 90 and 120 minutes to run and currently finishes near 9:00 UTC. Adding more data to this job will push that completion time back, meaning the data will be unavailable for the first few working hours every day. Eew.

Solutions

I see three possible options:

Standardize to submission_date Standardize to activity_date and try to mitigate the performance losses Allow both, but provide guidance for when to use each configuration

So far, the data engineering team has strongly recommended using submission_date . The difference between submission_date and activity_date has become even smaller with our team's work on ping sender [4]. Without a strong counter argument, I recommend continuing with submission_date .

If we do have a strong reason to continue keying datasets by activity_date , I recommend only using activity_date on "small" datasets. These are datasets built over a sample of our data, build over a rarer type of ping (e.g. not main pings), or heavily aggregated (e.g. to country-day). Someone should provide documentation on when activity_date is [un]necessary to be included in docs.tmo.