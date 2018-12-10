Slow to respond through 2018

I'm working on an urgent and high priority request for the next few weeks. To make sure I can finish this work in 2018 I'm limiting my meetings and communications for the remainder of the year.

Slack is good for getting my immediate attention, but if your request takes more than a one word response it's likely to get lost in the shuffle. If you need me to take some action filing a bug is your best bet. If you don't want to file a bug, email is fine. Keep in mind that my response time will be very slow during this time.

If you need immediate help, try the following:

If your question is about a search analysis or new search telemetry, please contact bmiroglio AT mozilla.com

If your question is about search data, see the documentation here. If that doesn't help, contact wlach AT mozilla.com

For general data science questions contact rweiss AT mozilla.com

For general telemetry questions, ask #fx-metrics on Slack or #datapipeline on IRC

Otherwise, I'll get back to you as soon as I can! Thanks for your understanding.