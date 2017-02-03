Literature Review: Writing Great Documentation

I should note, all the literature I could find focused on documenting software products. I am willing to bet that a data product is going to have different documentation needs than most software products. But, this is as good a place to start as any.

When I started this research, I was having a hard time figuring out how we were going to separate our prose documentation from our development notes. Now I see that these are just different stages in this learning process. First we explain what it is, then how to use it, and finally, how to extend it.

If your reader gets this far, they are now very comfortable with your product. From here, they need high-quality reference material . In my experience, this is the most common documentation provided, but it is needed latest in the process and only by the most advanced users!

If the reader decides they want to learn more, there should be a set of topical guides or tutorials which comprise the bulk of the documentation. Think of each of these guides as a class focused on teaching your student (reader) a single skill. Reading all of these guides should take "someone who has never seen your product and make them an expert user". [ TDT ] With that in mind, make sure there’s some sense of order to these lessons (easy to hard).

A simple tutorial to get the reader started and give a feel for what the tool actually does.

A quick introduction explaining what this project is, why the reader should care, and whether it’s worth investing time to understand it better.

Most seem to agree that a README is a critical piece of documentation. The README is usually comprised of two key parts:

Style

Most articles suggest adopting a style guide to make it easier for a user to read your documentation. The writing should pull you through the document and feel natural.

If you want your documentation to read naturally, you should try to become a better writer. This comes as cold solace to most folks, since I need my documentation now and I can’t wait 10,000 hours to become an expert writer, but it’s worth mentioning. The overwhelming consensus is that the best way to become a better writer is to write a lot. If you want to write great documentation, consider building habits that will make you a great writer.

As with programming, maintaining a consistent style will help readers understand your documentation naturally. Note, the important word here is "consistent". Choose a style and stick with it. This sounds obvious, but I rarely find corporate documentation with consistent style across tutorials. Have a style guide and enforce it.

As you choose your style guide, be aware that most of the advice is focused on physical media. Your documentation is probably going to be read digitally, so your readers will have different expectations. Specifically, readers are going to skim your writing, so make it easy to identify important information.

Use visual markup like bold text, code blocks, call-outs (e.g 1, 2), and section headers. Similarly, avoid long paragraphs. Short paragraphs that describe one concept each makes finding important information easier.

Most guides suggest keeping a conversational tone. This makes the guide more approachable and easier to read.